Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.48. Empire State Realty Trust shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2,669 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

