Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

LLY stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,415. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $343.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,728,799,172.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,834,100. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

