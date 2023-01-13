Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.04. 142,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

