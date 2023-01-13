eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.90. eGain shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 38,469 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
eGain Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $314.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
