eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.90. eGain shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 38,469 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $314.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in eGain by 47.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 543,228 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 325,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.