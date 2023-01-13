eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $533.60 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $533.60 million and $8.97 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,382.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00633422 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00219822 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00041507 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,278,773,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
