Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 30,942 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $2,772,403.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,441,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,717,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,158. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after buying an additional 412,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,881,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,020,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,960,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

