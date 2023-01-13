Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

