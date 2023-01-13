Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,789 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 127.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,494. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

