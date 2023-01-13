Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is AKO Capital LLP’s 9th Largest Position

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,749 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 4.7% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Dollar General worth $283,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $232.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.71. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

