Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,414.25

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,414.25 ($29.41) and traded as high as GBX 2,520 ($30.70). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,508 ($30.56), with a volume of 133,601 shares changing hands.

DLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.11) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.46) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,017.67 ($36.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,084.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,382.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,415.41.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

