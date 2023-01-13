DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.26 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $22,645.89 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00455217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018759 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

