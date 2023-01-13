Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Randall L. Jones Acquires 1,235 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,037. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.