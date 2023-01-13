DataHighway Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $85.70 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $85.70 million and approximately $251,948.02 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00013986 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,016,684 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.64879017 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $214,148.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

