DAGCO Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.41. 39,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $296.28.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

