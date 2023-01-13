DAGCO Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $167.33. 62 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $159.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $182.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.