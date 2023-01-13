DAGCO Inc. Acquires 4,291 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,881. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

