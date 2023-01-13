Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0706

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $33.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00081148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00062689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

