Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Sells $1,256,700.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 269.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.