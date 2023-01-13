Critical Review: Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) & Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amplitude and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 4 5 0 2.56 Rapid7 0 11 8 0 2.42

Amplitude currently has a consensus price target of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $64.31, indicating a potential upside of 88.16%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Amplitude.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

40.9% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Amplitude shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amplitude and Rapid7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $167.26 million 8.44 -$74.98 million ($0.82) -15.22 Rapid7 $535.40 million 3.78 -$146.33 million ($2.74) -12.47

Amplitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amplitude has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -41.05% -25.09% -18.08% Rapid7 -24.22% N/A -10.15%

Summary

Rapid7 beats Amplitude on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premises version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premises version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.