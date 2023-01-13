Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 6.2%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 6,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 394,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $962.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $55,423.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 12,504 shares of company stock worth $219,727 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 149,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 95,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 126,462 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

