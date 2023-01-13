Cowen Boosts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEN. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.
Wendy’s Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of WEN stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $23.08. 5,678,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
