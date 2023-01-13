Cowen Boosts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEN. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $23.08. 5,678,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

