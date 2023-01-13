Covenant (COVN) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $79.85 million and $131,401.15 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00432462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,943.88 or 0.30545654 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00922349 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

