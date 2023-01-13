Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. iShares US Regional Banks ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 1,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,250. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

