Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.01. 483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,285. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.46.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.