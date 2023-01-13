Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,053,000 after purchasing an additional 214,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,847,000 after buying an additional 142,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after buying an additional 150,853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,451,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after buying an additional 1,564,074 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.