Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 13.7%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) shares were down 13.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 1,434,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,377,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

CJR.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$404.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.28.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

