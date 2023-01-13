Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares changing hands.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million and a P/E ratio of -138.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11.

About Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)

(Get Rating)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.