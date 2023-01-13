Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares changing hands.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million and a P/E ratio of -138.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11.
About Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
