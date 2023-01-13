Contrasting Lanvin Group (LANV) & The Competition

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 17.44 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 22.72

Analyst Recommendations

Lanvin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lanvin Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.57%. Given Lanvin Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lanvin Group competitors beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

