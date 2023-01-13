ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Sold by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,102 shares during the quarter. ContextLogic accounts for about 0.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 3.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 41.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WISH shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ContextLogic Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of WISH opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,800,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,850,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $60,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,217.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,800,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,850,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,394,322 shares of company stock worth $4,828,587 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

