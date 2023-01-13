Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,025.30

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,025.30 and traded as high as C$2,279.85. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,223.31, with a volume of 31,675 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,380.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2,095.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,026.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$16.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.32 by C($1.34). The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 76.4100039 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.363 per share. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

