Conflux Price Tops $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $51.29 million and $2.41 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,821.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00455444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00882268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00113459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.00637544 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00223478 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02426096 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,381,376.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

