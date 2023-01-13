Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,475,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 103,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,878,000 after acquiring an additional 252,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. 290,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,658,668. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $167.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

