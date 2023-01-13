Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 41,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.