CoinEx Token (CET) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $173.83 million and approximately $418,012.45 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002952 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00425399 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,970.90 or 0.30046788 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00910325 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
