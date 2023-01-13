Coin98 (C98) Trading Up 22.7% Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $43.08 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.36 or 0.01503231 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007956 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031807 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.01751515 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

