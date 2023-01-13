Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.14

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.14 and traded as high as $72.04. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 104,152 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

