Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

