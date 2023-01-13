Clear Investment Research LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $147.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

