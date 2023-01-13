Clear Investment Research LLC Invests $48,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

