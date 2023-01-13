Clear Investment Research LLC Buys Shares of 500 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,233,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,604,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,661,000 after buying an additional 117,939 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

BMY stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.