Claris Advisors LLC MO Sells 3,771 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Claris Advisors LLC MO reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,475,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,566,000 after acquiring an additional 232,555 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 17,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 135,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Shares of WFC opened at $41.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

