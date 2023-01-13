Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys 7,500 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 134,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,688 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 169,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $43.17 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.