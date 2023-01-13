Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $56,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.27. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

