China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.07

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNH. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. Analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.