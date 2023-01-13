Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.3% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $41,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $7,357,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

