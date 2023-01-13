Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.10. 351,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,210,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

