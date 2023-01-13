Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. 30,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,587. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

