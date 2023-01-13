Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $53,625.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $53,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,783 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,767. The company has a market capitalization of $297.57 million, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $25,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

