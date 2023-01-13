Boundary Creek Advisors LP Has $9.03 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up 0.3% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Shares of THC stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

