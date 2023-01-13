Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price Hits $1.21 on Top Exchanges

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00006254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $209.30 million and $5.52 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,519.8121012 with 163,963,020.9840865 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.19035379 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,437,589.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

